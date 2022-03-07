COCKE COUNTY—The long process of deciding how American Rescue Plan funds will be spent in the county is coming closer to completion after multiple meetings and workshops. Cocke County will receive a total of $6.9 million in federal dollars that can be used many different ways.
One of the top priorities for County Legislative Body (CLB) members was providing assistance to area nonprofits using the funds. The initial application process began with organizations seeking a share of $750,000. That number was cut by more than half as CLB members approved just $325,000 in funds for nonprofits at their February meeting. Taken from that amount will be $84,000 for county volunteer fire departments and the Newport Rescue Squad, each receiving $12,000.
After all is said and done, there will be $241,000 available to the groups that submitted applications at the end of December. The County General Committee will review those applications in the coming months. They will make a recommendation to the full board as to which requests should be funded.
Two large but not necessarily unexpected expenses led to the dramatic decrease in funding. During their February meeting the board approved a request for $447,000 in ARP funds to be used for sewer/water lines in the County Innovation Park. The other large expenditure came from the increase in premium pay for county employees. Initial talks called for part-time employees to receive $1,500 and full-time to receive $2,000. The final amount approved in January jumped to $2,000 and $4,000, respectively.
County Mayor Crystal Ottinger said she wasn’t able to attend the workshop where several decisions were made in terms of the fund allocation. She said additional spending exceeded proposed amounts.
“I’m not sure how the discussion went in terms of pulling the amount back, but commissioners had opportunities to state what they would like to see done with the money,” Ottinger said. “Premium pay was initially set at $2,000 for full-time and $1,500 for part-time. That wasn’t necessarily allocated but what they were thinking at the time. After those discussions they voted on a project that wasn’t even discussed in those funds at all in December.
“They decided to allocate $447,000 to the Innovation Park, which wasn’t part of the funding and had to come from somewhere. Around $1 million that wasn’t previously allocated for was needed. When you go off the plan by that much something has to be cut. I don’t think they realized what was being spent outside what was already discussed.”
The additional amount needed to cover premium pay for county employees made a large dent in the funds and amounted to around $1.1 million total once all pay was awarded.
Cocke County will also have the opportunity to apply for grants through the state that require a monetary match. Just over $1 million in ARP funds will be saved to cover any expenses associated with those grants.
“When it came time to vote on premium pay, instead of doing $2,000 and $1,500, they did $4,000 and $2,000, which also had to come from somewhere. Motions were made to spend and I don’t think they wanted to cut the Innovation Park project funds, so it left us with this amount,” Ottinger said of the $241,000.
“We also wanted to keep some money to be used as matches for other grants. Most state and federal grants require matches and they’re allowing us to use this funding to meet those. Being able to take small portions of the funds we have to leverage to get larger monies from grants is something we all wanted to do.”
Sixteen nonprofits and organizations submitted applications to receive funding to help offset any loses they experienced during the pandemic. Mayor Ottinger said there were various amounts asked for with the lowest being $8,500 and the highest exceeding $250,000.
Audrey Jones, executive director of Sunset Gap, a local center for food distribution, learning resources, mission camps and other activities, submitted an application on behalf of her organization. She said that all county nonprofits are facing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every nonprofit is struggling due to 2020. COVID really hurt us because fundraising couldn’t happen with a pandemic going on,” Jones said.
“We’re in dire need of shelving for our coolers and freezers. We need a cover for our truck, and our office equipment is totally obsolete. We desperately need a cover on our pantry for people to use when they back their vehicle in to receive food.”
Jones couldn’t provide the exact dollar amount of Sunset Gap’s request, but said it would cover most of their needs. Each item would help them continue their mission of providing resources to as many individuals as possible.
“We are providing food to families who have no other access to it. We help the homeless, senior citizens and the disabled. The number of people needing assistance during the pandemic increased dramatically. We served over 5,000 families in 2021 and handed out almost 25,000 boxes of food. There are a lot of families in this area that depend on us for survival.”
Jones said Sunset Gap’s donations decreased just as the need increased. The other major expenses they face make it hard to operate. While all their needs won’t be met, Jones said any assistance would be appreciated.
“The county employees deserved that money, but all the nonprofits kept their doors open during that time too. It’s hard to get everything done on the small budget that we have,” Jones said.
“I feel like most of the nonprofits will be on the bottom of the list but hopefully not. We are blessed and will be thankful for whatever we get.”
Clay Blazer, CLB chair, has worked closely with his fellow commissioners, Mayor Ottinger and County Finance Director Heather McGaha, to draft a plan that utilizes the ARP funds in the most efficient fashion.
In addition to premium pay and sewer/water lines for the Innovation Park, $2 million has been set aside for a new county building to house the election commission and other offices. Plans also call for the building to be used for CLB meetings and storage space.
“I was concerned when the state gave up a lot of the strings that were attached to this money,” Blazer said. “When it happened it was like opening Pandora’s box for the $6.9 million to be spent on anything. I wasn’t particularly a fan of slashing that money because I had really advocated for about 10% of this to go to nonprofits.
“At the same time there were a lot of different projects that needed to be done. A county building will help alleviate issues with elections and create space once smaller offices are moved into that area. If we build this we’ve created a long term solution for something that can be done in the short term.”
Commissioners Norman Smith and Terry Dawson expressed their concerns over fund allocation during the recent CLB meeting. One of those concerns was addressed once each volunteer fire department was voted to receive $12,000.
Blazer said the majority of the commissioners seemed to agree with the spending plan as proposed.
“This was the best option that we thought we could present, but interestingly nobody really questioned it at the County Commission meeting. I think there was a lot of consideration that went into this and none of it was done haphazardly. I was open to other ideas and not married to any particular aspect, but I really didn’t hear any alternatives from commissioners.”
Mayor Ottinger said she was disappointed when she heard the amount was going to be cut but knew it was a difficult decision given the needs of the county. Over $1 million was asked for by the 16 nonprofits, which is higher than the initial amount set aside to cover their requests.
Ottinger hopes some of the money that remains after grant matches can be given to nonprofits to cover the stripped funding. She is also looking for grants to assist them.
“Even if the amount was kept at $750,000 it wouldn’t be enough to cover what was requested. When we did this we were under the state’s interim final rules, which included a lot more restrictions. Now that we have the final rules things are less restrictive,” Ottinger said.
“I’m always hopeful that down the road when we see that there is money left our commission will look back and say ‘Ok, this is what we cut.’ We had to keep some back for grants and now we’re down at the end. Things aren’t quick because they have until 2024 to get everything squared away for the building project that they’ll have until 2026 to finish.
“If there is money left on the table at the end I would really hope that our commission would come back and take another look at these to see if there are other areas in the nonprofits they could fund.”
Chairman Blazer echoed Ottinger’s sentiments about the remaining funds. Like Ottinger, he too is looking for additional resources for nonprofits to help fulfill their needs.
“There is a good possibility that some of the additional money that is left over could go toward the nonprofits. Nothing is set in stone, so everything is pretty much on the table until the county spends the money,” Blazer said.
“They’ll still see some money come their way, it just may not be funded to the full extent. My wish is for everyone to get something, and that was my intention whenever all this was created.
“Our nonprofits are deserving and have been hard hit by the pandemic. All of the organizations that submitted applications could make good use of these funds. I know there is money out there for nonprofits right now, so we will continue to look for additional sources to cover what we can’t provide them.”
A date has not been set for the General Committee to meet and review the applications. The county plans on submitting the spending plan to the state once final decisions are made on the building project.
Only one spending plan per year can be submitted by the county, which has caused leaders to be more cautious when deciding what will be included in the plan.
