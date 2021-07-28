NEWPORT—The Cocke County School System’s Family Resource Center has once again partnered with Walmart for the Stuff the Bus campaign.
Customers at Walmart are encouraged to purchase school supplies which they can donate to the school system.
Now is the perfect time to donate as the 16th annual tax free holiday is set to kick off at 12:01 a.m. this Friday, July 30.
School supplies that are needed for the new year include notebook paper (wide and college rule), notebooks, composition books, dry erase markers, highlighters, index cards, folders (with prongs and pockets), binders, crayons, pencils (#2 yellow wooden), pens rulers, scissors, glue sticks, glue, erasers, (pencil cap and block), tab dividers, colored pencils, Kleenex, Clorox Wipes and hand sanitizer.
Customers can place their donation items in bins located near the exits. The bins will remain in place until August 8.
All supplies will be distributed throughout the school district.
Tax free weekend also includes clothes and computers. The event will run through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 1.
