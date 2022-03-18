NEWPORT—New penalties have been added to the latest draft of a county ambulance contract after a unanimous March 15 vote by the Public Safety Committee (PSC) at the Chancery Court in Newport.
The contract, taking effect July 1, includes $500 fines for not meeting set time requirements, and for entering level 0. Level 0 is defined as the condition when there are more calls than the number of ambulances available. Unless there are further changes to county procedure, such fines would go into the general fund and are intended to serve as a deterrent to the company that accepts the contract.
In Knox County, for example, there is a fine in their contract of $1,000 per percentage point under 90 when their ambulance service can not reach time goals. Therefore, in Cocke County, if a contracted ambulance service is only meeting 87% of its time goals, then the company will be fined $1,500, or 500 per percentage point. Similarly, if the service hits two level 0 events, that will also mandate a fine of $1,000, at 500 per event.
PSC chair Gayla Blazer said other contracts she has read from around the state all contain penalties.
"That's pretty much standard, the 90% is," she said, referring to contract terms in other counties stipulating that penalties kick in once a service provider stops reaching 90% of its time goals.
For the first time, the committee defined penalties if the vendor hits more than eight level 0 events, and fails to meet response time goals in the ambulance contract. New time goals are set at eight minutes in Newport, 25 minutes for Cocke County, and 30 minutes for the remote and difficult to reach outer areas of Cocke County.
Reading from county data, Blazer said the number of level 0 events in the past year range from nine to 26 to per month.
In considering time constraints, Emergency Management Agency Director Joe Esway, recommended adhering to a policy he picked up while training with a sheriff's department in the past, of never exceeding 15 mph over the speed limit.
"I remember the sheriff saying that, you know, his policy was no emergency vehicle should ever travel 15 miles per hour over the posted speed limit when running traffic to an emergency," he said. "Although I don't believe that's written anywhere, that's a policy I stick pretty hard to."
He asked the committee to consider the idea of finding a centrally located position in the county for a proposed substation, to give First Call, should they choose to accept the new contract, a better chance to meet those goals. First Call is the current contract holder.
Because it is the county's first time instituting timeliness goals and penalties in the three-year ambulance service contract, the PSC elected to monitor the times for the first year, and allow for adjustments of those times using new data gathered from the onset of the contract date. During that first year, there will be no monetary penalties while a newly-formed Ambulance Review Committee reviews the data and recommends adjustments to the time and level 0 event allowances.
Such a committee will also have the power to offer forgiveness, offering exceptions in the cases of outliers, under extenuating circumstances. This detail was expressed after EMS Liaison and Tennova Healthcare Emergency Coordinator Jason Fox stood up, requesting that a review board be given liberty to make those judgments, regardless of what numbers the committee agrees upon, in order to make the contract more attractive to prospects.
"Understanding that the first year, that we're going to be collecting some data with some adjustment, could the Ambulance Review Board have the authority to identify those outliers?" he asked. "One example of that would be inclement weather. If we get two foot of snow here inside the city limits, you may not achieve that eight minutes."
County Attorney Melissa Gossman pointed at him and said yes, assuring him that a review board would have the authority to make those rare exceptions, such as during inclement weather, or a mass casualty event, as Fox suggested.
Also added to the contract terms were the ability to ask requirements for a convalescent truck, a nonemergency transport service that will enable medical access for patients who can not get around on their own but do not require the full capabilities of an ambulance and EMS crew.
After the discussion, the final draft of the contract is now being prepared and will be presented as a request for proposal to the County Legislative Body later this month.
