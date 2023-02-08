Robin Ballard lives in a cabin nestled in the mountains of Hartford. There, she has created a safe place to nurture small wildlife without mothers as well as the sick and injured. Calling her facility Robin’s Nest, she is licensed for five counties including Cocke county. There is only one other licensed rehabber in upper east Tennessee, located in Erwin and two others in Sevierville. Ballard is seeking volunteers to train to also become licensed rehabbers in Cocke County. Ballard is also looking for volunteers to transport animals from Cocke County to Robin’s Nest in Hartford.

Being a wildlife rehabber is not always an easy job. Ballard receives calls at all hours about abandoned babies and injured small wildlife. Ballard has been known to come pick the animals up in her licensed counties, but she needs volunteers for transports. With spring approaching Ballard is expecting the usual overload of litters of baby opossums and squirrels. Occasionally there are baby foxes, bunnies and even groundhogs with her Class 2 permit for small animals excluding bats and coyotes. But the majority brought in are baby squirrels and opossums.

