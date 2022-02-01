One arrested after search warrant served at residence

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office were assisted by the Cocke County and Newport SWAT team in executing a narcotic search warrant Tuesday morning. The offender, 64-year-old James Shelton, allegedly denied having anything illegal inside his residence.
A search revealed four bags of a crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine, digital scales and a loaded handgun. The handgun was found on the coach where Shelton was sitting.
Deputies also located a loaded .410 shotgun in the bedroom of the residence. Shelton, a convicted felon, was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail. He faces charges of Possession of Schedule II, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon and Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia Uses and Act.
