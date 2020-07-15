NEWPORT—The Boys & Girls Club in Newport will be closed until Monday, July 20, due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.
The club shared a message on social media Tuesday afternoon, saying that safety is their top priority.
"Safety is the number one priority of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dumplin Valley and we are doing everything possible to keep our club members and staff protected from the COVID-19 virus," the message read.
"On July 14, 2020, we learned that a staff member at the Newport Club tested positive for COVID-19. As a result of this positive case, the Newport Club will be closed effective 7/14/2020. The Club will be closed for at least three days; we plan to reopen on Monday."
In late June a club member tested positive for the virus, which also led to an immediate closure.
