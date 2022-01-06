The Newport Theatre Guild has announced plans for a production of the play “Love, Loss, and What I Wore” to recognize Women’s History Month in March. The play, written by Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron, is based on the book of the same name by Illene Beckerman. It is a collection of monologues and ensemble pieces about women, clothes, and memories. It touches on all the important subjects in a woman’s life - mothers, prom dresses, buying bras, hating purses, and why some women will only wear black. The performance is planned for March 25-27, 2022.
Auditions for the play will be on January 16 and January 17 in the Cocke County High School auditorium. Women ages 18 and older are invited to audition. Director Jamie Branam Brown is looking for a variety of women to bring the monologues to life. Auditions will be from 2:00 - 4:00pm on Sunday, January 16th, and from 6:00 - 8:00pm on Monday, January 17th.
For more information about this or other upcoming Newport Theatre Guild productions, you can visit www.newporttheatreguild.com or contact someone in the organization through NTG’s page on Facebook or Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.