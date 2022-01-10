The Walters State Community College Foundation is accepting scholarship applications for the 2022-23 academic year. The deadline to apply is Feb. 1. The application can be found at https://www.ws.edu/financial-aid/types/scholarships/ws-scholarships/.
To apply, prospective students must first be admitted to the college. Those who have not yet completed this step may do so at https://www.ws.edu/senators-central/.
Scholarship funds are awarded in addition to aid received from Pell grants, Tennessee Promise, Tennessee Reconnect and the Tennessee Hope Lottery Scholarship. Funds can be applied to tuition, books, transportation costs and other education-related expenses.
If you have questions about financial aid or available scholarships, contact the Walters State Financial Aid Office at 423-585-6811.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.