NEWPORT—Gathering for their regularly scheduled meeting for October, the City of Newport’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen met Tuesday evening where they received monthly updates and voted to amend a pair of ordinances, while also adopting a new parking plan for McSween and Mims Avenues.
The council did not have a lengthy agenda to tackle and was in session for half an hour. All board members were present with the exception of Alderman Mike Hansel and Alderwoman Louanna Ottinger.
City Council members voted to accept a new parking plan for two streets in downtown.
According to Community Development Director Gary Carver, parking on McSween Avenue and Mims Avenue has caused safety issues. Carver explained the parking spots on the roadway are angled incorrectly and do not line up with the road, which has caused larger vehicles to sometimes park on the sidewalk, or out in the roadway.
Carver presented a layout of the parking plan and recommended changing the parking spots to parallel parking.
The council voted unanimously to accept the parking plan.
In other news, council members voted to amend two ordnances. Carver advised the ordnances that were updated were the price of permit fees and electronic signs.
City Administrator James Finchum advised the board that a dilapidated home on Clifton Heights has been demolished. Finchum said the cost to demolish the home was nearly $4,600 and the bid did not require a vote by the council due to the low amount.
Finchum also said the City of Newport will continue to work with property owners to keep their property maintained.
Carver told the board building inspections have been done at the Tanner Building. In addition, Walters State has moved in furniture for classrooms and the project is nearing completion.
The next City Council meeting will take place on Tuesday, November 10 at 5:30 p.m.
