The Cocke County Sanitation Board met Thursday night at the Chancery Courtroom. It was the first meeting for two new board members, Jonathan Templin and Jason McMahan.

The board is set up for three voting board members. The third member is David Veridal whose term expires at the end of the year. Veridal was unable to attend because of health issues, but two members being present constituted a quorum.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.