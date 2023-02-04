The Cocke County Sanitation Board met Thursday night at the Chancery Courtroom. It was the first meeting for two new board members, Jonathan Templin and Jason McMahan.
The board is set up for three voting board members. The third member is David Veridal whose term expires at the end of the year. Veridal was unable to attend because of health issues, but two members being present constituted a quorum.
Templin was selected as chairman while McMahan was chosen as vice-chairman. Cindy Hale, who works at the landfill, was appointed meeting secretary.
Out of county trash
There was discussion regarding out-of-county trash being brought in to Cocke County convenience centers. It had been previously suggested to require residents to put a decal on their vehicle, which they would receive when they got their license plates for their vehicles.
“I haven’t heard one constituent support the decals,” said McMahan. “I actually got calls from people against the decals.”
McMahan said that he had called some other counties about how they addressed the issue, and none of them required decals.
Responding to questions, Mathis said that GFL estimates that 10% to 11% of the waste they haul for the county is from out-of-county. He said those figures are based on the average waste per household for a county with 36,000 residents. He said that out-of-county trash would cost the county about $75,000 per year for disposal.
Jefferson County has an extra person who travels from convenience center to convenience center to patrol for out-of-county trash, McMahan said.
It was also pointed out no one knows if Cocke County has established a fine for out-of-county dumping at convenience centers.
“I’d rather take the money that would be used to buy those stickers and give our employees a raise,” McMahan said.
He suggested looking at how other counties address the issue. “We don’t have to reinvent the wheel,” he said.
“The people working at the convenience centers are watchers, not enforcers,” Templin said.
It was pointed out that a lot of the trash from other counties is believed to be brought into Cocke County during holidays and during hours or days that surrounding counties have their convenience centers closed.
“I don’t see spending money on a sticker would help anything,” said CLB commissioner Tracy Stepp.
“There is a lot of hostility when you confront people,” said CLB commissioner Dan “Pete” Bright. “We have to do something about this trash coming from other counties.”
“We don’t want to reduce hours or services,” Mathis said, “but we can address this without making it easier for others to dump their out-of-county trash here.”
Mathis also agreed one has to look at the costs associated with the issue in comparison to the costs associated with trying to resolve it. “You want it to be cost-effective,” he said.
It was agreed to table the decal idea and look at how other counties address the problem.
Research is being done to see if there is a fine in place for out-of-county dumping, and if not, it was agreed the CLB would have to agree on the amount of the fine.
Landfill update
Landfill Superintendent Chandler Hembree reported there has been a lot of rain, and they have been having to pump the water out of the landfill to avoid problems.
Sensors have been used on a couple of compactors to see if they are effective in notifying GFL of the need to empty them. When the compactor is 80% full, a text message is sent to GFL, landfill staff and the county mayor.
It was reported the sensors have been working well, and there have only been two shutdowns at the convenience centers where the sensors are in use. One shutdown was for a couple of hours late in the evening while the other shutdown was over the weekend for an hour-and-a-half or two hours.
Responding to questions from County Legislative Body (CLB) commissioners in attendance, Hembree said GFL is being held accountable per the contract and any failure to empty the compactors within the required timeframe is resulting in the agreed penalty being deducted from the bill.
Compactors
County Mayor Rob Mathis said sensors have been effective enough to warrant putting them on all the compactors. He said the county is still in the running for the grant money to buy new compactors, and they were still waiting on final details.
There was a question as to whether the sensors would work effectively in areas where cell phone service is non-existent or hit and miss. Hembree said he would follow up on that and talk with GFL. He said there had not been any mention of those kinds of concerns when they discussed putting them on all compactors.
Future needs
Hembree said that in the future the landfill will need a tri-axle steel bed dump truck. He said the current dump truck, which is a single axle automatic dump truck, is still working, but it is getting old and they need a stronger truck to take care of the job. Responding to questions, he said that the landfill currently does not have a driver with a CDL.
It was determined that a good used dump truck would be sufficient, and the board said that they would work on getting this issue resolved in the future.
Hembree said a track hoe will also be needed, and used equipment would also suffice. He said the current track hoe is working, but it has a lot of hours on it and it is time to replace it. The board agreed they would work on addressing this need.
The landfill is getting a grabber truck. Expected delivery is in March. The operator must have a CDL and the landfill does not have an employee with a CDL. Hembree reported that he had gotten two applicants for the job, and he has an existing employee willing to go to school to get a CDL if the sanitation department would cover the cost.
It was agreed that if the department covers the cost of the CDL training, there would need to be a contract in place so they would be reimbursed for the training costs if the employee leaves. CLB commissioner Rick Vassar suggested a contract with any new employee who has a CDL requiring they give a 90-day or 120-day notice since it would be difficult to replace that position.
The board said it would be good to get that agreement, but it might not be possible.
Raises for employees
Hembree asked for pay raises for the landfill employees. In the discussion, it was pointed out that convenience center workers get $9 per hour while landfill employees vary, but the heavy equipment operator makes around $13 an hour.
Templin said that the budget for the landfill is $152,000, which covers six people. He pointed out that averages out to $25,333 per year. The convenience center budget, for 20 employees, is $350,000 per year.
“We need to look at that and see what we can do,” Templin said. McMahan agreed.
Hembree also asked to bring Cindy Hale from part-time employee status to full-time status. After discussion, it was pointed out they would need to check the budget to see if things could be adjusted. They said the position could be added in the next fiscal year budget. The next fiscal year starts in July.
Commercial haulers
The board voted to require commercial trash haulers to dump their loads at the landfill. As of March 1, commercial haulers cannot dump their trash at the convenience centers. It was agreed this may also help address the issue with out-of-county trash.
The board also voted to raise the tipping rate from $25 per ton to $35 per ton as of March 1.
Tires
Tires remain an ongoing problem. Mathis said that in a county of 36,000 people there are 36,000 tires disposed of every year. The board asked Hembree to get together a price list, so they could consider raising the price of tire disposal in the county.
Grants
The sanitation department had received $49,600 in grant funds. These funds will buy five attendee shelters for convenience centers and will buy 15 six-cubic yard dumpsters.
