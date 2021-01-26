DEL RIO—The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two structure fires that occurred on Wicked Hill Road in Del Rio on Monday, Jan. 25.
Deputies were dispatched to the 4200 block of concerning two structure fires that had occurred on the same property.
Upon arrival, Lt. Max Laughter spoke with Gary Watts and Carl Freeman, who said on January 23, they were notified by Raymond Atkins that one of the rental cabins on the property was on fire.
Atkins saw the fire and left the scene to call 911.
Watts and Freeman reported that they do not suspect foul play on Atkins part.
According to the report, as Watts and Freeman got to the property, they observed one of the cabins completely burned. Freeman said he checked on a second cabin on the property and noticed the front door had been kicked in. As he went into the cabin it was filled with smoke and a recliner was on fire.
Freeman was able to remove the recliner from the cabin and extinguish it.
That cabin sustained heavy damage from the smoke and flames.
During the investigation, deputies located several empty beer cans, in which Freeman advised were “out of place”.
The owners provided law enforcement with the name of a suspect in the potential arson case.
