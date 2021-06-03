COSBY—The new Cosby library is set to open today thanks to the hard work of the Cocke County Library Board.
For years the library has been located above the Cosby Volunteer Fire Department.
Board members made finding a new location a top priority, and purchased a building on Cosby Highway from Phyllis Gentry.
The building, a former salon, will be the library’s new home for many years to come. Redesign and remodeling of the structure took several months, but the library is finally ready for the community to enjoy.
Pat Mason, library board spokesperson, said the board is thrilled to provide this new library to the residents of Cosby.
“I can’t say enough about the significance of providing a larger more adequate facility to the Cosby community,” Mason said.
“Board members Terry Rowekamp and Sam Moscato have done a ton of work on the redesign and repair of the building. It took a tremendous amount of time to get things up to code, and we can’t thank them enough for what they’ve done. This building doubles the size of the old library and it provides abundant parking and convenient entrances.”
Increased access to resources and updated technology will be available along with periodicals and dozens of books. Today will be a special day for all libraries in the county as they kick of their summer reading programs.
