Intoxicants and potentially misinterpreted intentions, or “expectations,” eventually resulted in a pair of arrests Saturday in Cosby.
According to a report from the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Richard Hoover was dispatched to 108 Tree Road regarding a physical domestic assault and a woman being held against her will.
Upon arriving at the scene, Christopher Mullin, 40, stated an argument had occurred between him and Melinda Gentry, 43, and due to her level of intoxication he was keeping her in the house and not letting her leave.
Gentry, per the report, stated Mullin had “expectations of her” and she was too intoxicated to do those things with him, which is when he became upset. She stated he would not let her leave and at one point picked her up in the yard and carried her back in the house. She stated Mullin also took her phone away from her so she could not call for help.
Mullin advised he had punched through a door inside the house and that is why his hands were cut and bleeding. He also had scratch marks and redness on both sides of his face.
Hoover’s report noted many items were thrown around the house and there were obvious signs of a struggle. The door to the master bedroom had been heavily damaged with pieces of it on the floor. There was a pizza cutter in the kitchen sink that was believed to have been used to cause the x-shaped marks on Mullin’s face.
Gentry stated multiple times she did assault Mullins and if she had to go to jail, she understood.
Mullin was placed under arrest for false imprisonment and interference with an emergency call and transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.
Gentry was also placed under arrest, charged with domestic assault and transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.
