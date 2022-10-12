In observance of National Fire Prevention Week Oct. 9–15, 2022 the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry wants to remind citizens that the state is heading into fall fire season. Dry conditions and trees that shed their leaves heighten fire danger and a debris burn permit is required for leaf and brush piles beginning Oct. 15.

“Careless debris burning is a primary cause of wildland fires every year in Tennessee,” State Forester David Arnold said. “Burning leaf and brush piles can be an effective tool to remove collected debris from your yard but the tool needs to be used safely with cooperative weather and under constant supervision. Practice safe debris burning and remember that state permits are required starting this Saturday in areas where local governments do not have established outdoor burning ordinances.”

