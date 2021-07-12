NEWPORT—Walters State’s Newport Center will offer the college’s popular Kids College at the Newport Center. Classes will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 19-21.
These classes are designed for rising fifth through eighth graders. For information, contact Dr. Nicole Cardwell-Hampton at Nicole.Cardwell-Hampton@ws.edu or 423-585-6756.
Kids College will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for fifth-eighth graders. The cost is $90 and includes three classes. Parents can complete the registration package online at https://www.campusce.net/walters/course/course.aspx?catId=11.
