NEWPORT—Members of West End Baptist recently gathered to hold a dedication service for the newly remodeled facilities at the church.
The chapel of the church received a facelift that features new stained glass windows and a prayer room. The stage in the main church was widened to make more room for the annual Easter program.
New cameras have been installed, which helped the church broadcast during the pandemic. They are also used as a security measure, as the safety of parishioners is of the upmost importance.
