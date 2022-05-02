COSBY—Cosby High School and Cosby Elementary history students earned several accolades in the National History Day competition for 2022. History Day is a program that encourages students to become experts in a chosen topic, using secondary and primary sources, to develop a project around their topic. The topics center around a common theme. For the 2022 contest year, the theme was Debate and Diplomacy in History.
Two students, Caden Ford and Olivia Hicks, are now preparing their documentary, "How Diplomacy Saved Football," which discusses Teddy Roosevelt's role in saving and reforming football, for the National competition in June after placing second at the state competition in April.
The students have the opportunity to revise their project before submitting it in May for the virtual competition. The Cosby History Department is also asking for donations to sponsor the entry fee for the two students, which will total $150.
Donations can be mailed to Cosby High School, 3320 Cosby Hwy, Cosby, TN 37722. ATTN: NHD. Ford and Hicks' project is the fourth to make it to the National competition from Cosby since students began competing in 2012.
To get to the National competition, Ford and Hicks had to move through three previous rounds. The first and second place winners in each category move to the next round. Cosby High students swept the Northeast Tennessee District competition in November, hosted by Tusculum University.
In group Documentary, Ford and Hicks won first place. Tori Wright and Katie Myers placed second with a documentary on Women's Rights and Cooper Barnes and Sabrina Gonzalez placed third with a documentary on immigration. For documentaries, the students create a 10 minute video with images and narration to explain their topic.
In group websites, Bethany Seymour and Jasmine Peralta placed first with a project on immigration. Shelby Wallen and Annaleece McNabb placed second with a website on the Indian Boarding schools. Alison Smith and Kinley Coggins placed third with a project on the Korean War.
In group performance, students research and then create a ten minute play about their topic. Harlee Taylor and Kaymen Moss placed first with their performance about the ratification of the U.S. Constitution. Chesnie Barnes, Lexie Barnes, and Chris Brown placed second with a play about the annexation of Hawaii told from the perspective of Queen Lililuakalani.
Macy Clark and Taylor Black placed first in the exhibit category for a project on Marian Anderson. In the paper category, Joshua Baxter received first place for his project on Otto von Bismarck. Dylan Marshall placed second with a paper about the United States's efforts to remain neutral prior to entering World War II. Audrey Maynard placed third with a project on prohibition. In the individual documentary category, Kort Wilson placed first for a project about the failure of diplomacy to prevent the Civil War.
In the Regional competition, hosted by the East Tennessee Historical Society in March, every Cosby project that chose to participate received some recognition. Ford and Hicks also won first place at this level. In group performance, Taylor and Moss won first while Barnes, Barnes and Brown placed second. In the group website category, Peralta and Seymour placed third, making them alternates for the state competition. McNabb and Wallen won the Sequoyah Award for the best project in Native American History.
At the state competition, sponsored by the Tennessee Historical Society, in addition to Ford and Hicks' second place, Chesnie Barnes, Lexie Barnes and Chris Brown placed third, making them an alternate for the national competition.
For Cosby Elementary School, Cayton Griffin won first place at Northeast District with his individual documentary on the decision to use the atomic bomb in World War II. He also won first place at the East Tennessee Regional level.
