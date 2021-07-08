NEWPORT—The Cocke County A&I Fair is fast approaching, and with it comes the annual Fairest of the Fair competition.
Each contestant will be vying for the vying for the title as well as a $1,000 scholarship sponsored by Newport Federal Bank.
Caitlyn Strange is the first candidate to enter the competition. She is the daughter of Chad Strange and Charles and Jennifer Ruth.
Strange is 19-years-old and is a sophomore at the University of Tennessee.
She plans to graduate with a degree in elementary special education and hopes to teach at one of the local elementary schools.
The Fairest of the Fair competition will be held on Saturday, July 18 at 8 p.m.
Look for more contestants in future editions of the Newport Plain Talk.
