BYBEE—Many children in the Centerview community were treated to a Merry Christmas thanks to some special individuals.
Several friends of the late Mary “Teetsie” Redman came together to honor her memory by giving back to the community.
Redman’s friends, all members of Basinger Chapel Church, collected donations and had a yard sale with all proceeds going to the Centerview Volunteer Fire Department. Redman lived and lost her life in a house fire earlier this year.
Her friends wanted to give back to the community that she loved.
The group raised enough money to buy several batteries for the fire department’s radios, and the congregation and children of Basinger Chapel Church bought numerous toys for the department’s toy giveaway held each Christmas.
Redman was a very special lady who raised several foster children during her lifetime and loved and helped every child she could in the schools throughout Cocke County.
She would purchase toothbrushes, toothpaste, toys and other items to distribute to all schools, and was always there for anyone that needed help.
The group hopes the memory of “Teetsie” will stay alive in the hearts of those children she raised as her own and everyone else who knew just how special she was to the county.
