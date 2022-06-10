COCKE COUNTY—Benjamin Nicholas Shults is seeking election to the County Legislative Body this August in District 2, Post 2. The newcomer to politics hopes to make a difference in Cocke County if elected to serve by investing in the county and its people.
Shults was in the top 20 of the 100th graduating class of Cocke County High School in 2018. He obtained his bachelor of science degree in Political Science/Business Leadership at Tusculum University and is currently furthering his education at Carson-Newman University with an emphasis on Education/Counseling.
Shults has an extensive work background that includes multiple years in grocery retail. He served as the front-end department manager for Food City East for five years, worked in various positions for the Cocke County School System, became department manager for Ingles’ Markets, served as an educational secretary for Tusculum University and spent 10 years in lawn care management.
“My mom and dad taught me to always keep a good work ethic. I started mowing lawns at a young age before working three to four small part-time jobs,” Shults said. “I slowed down to two. When I moved to Ingles, I moved to full time with lawn care on the side.”
Shults hopes to bring equal opportunities to the people of Cocke County in order for them to succeed and grow within the community. He vows to put the needs of the citizens first if elected to serve on the County Legislative Body.
“For me, it is all about the people. From the time I was five years old, I have dreamed of living a life doing something worth wild. What is more valuable than being able to help the ones around you. As I look around our county, I see crumbling infrastructure, rising unemployment, poverty, and several more horrific issues.
“We need leaders who know that the best investment is an investment in the people. I want to see the citizens of Cocke County have equal access to health, wealth, and success. I want them to know that their leadership is filled with respected Christians and patriotic citizens who put them first and always have their interest in mind. In order to lead effectively, you must first learn to serve.”
Unemployment, education and infrastructure are three key issues Shults would like to focus on if elected to serve. He feels that proper planning can go a long way toward helping the county fix many of the issues that it faces. Shults knows the county needs effective leaders that are capable of recruiting businesses of all types to develop a thriving economy.
“Cocke County is home to many who live day to day, week to week below the poverty line. We need leaders that are going to do everything they can to make our home attractive to business, large and small, to bring jobs and employment to the citizens of our county. We need people who will step out, make those calls, foster partnerships, and draw them in.”
As a graduate of Cocke County High School, Shults is a product of a system that has the ability to mold young minds and prepare them for their future endeavors. He hopes to be a leader that continues to support the efforts that are being taken to ensure county students receive the best education possible.
“Cocke County is home to wonderful schools, wonderful teachers, and so many amazing children. It is a leader’s duty to help make sure the county survives. Part of that includes shaping tomorrow’s citizens. We want to make sure that our education is community supported, financially able, and future focused to ready our kids for their future whether it is college, tech school, or the workforce.”
In Shults’ eyes, the state of infrastructure in Cocke County coincides with the ability to promote economic development. He feels as if more needs to be done by county leaders to repair aging roadways, which in turn, will better serve residents and those looking to invest in the community.
“Literally just this week, my road caved in. It is a dead end, so we had to drive through a field and yard to get to the highway. Our roads are crumbling, our bridges are aging, and our public buildings are suffering from age, wear, and tear. The best way to promote employment and to have a healthy economy is to have easy and appealing access. Our road and construction crews work so tirelessly trying to do what little they can in an effort to keep us on the move. They need resources, equipment, and materials to do so much more.”
Shults said the county should seek all available partnerships, grants, and aid that is available to help reach goals that are established through the cooperation of the entire legislative body.
Though he may be young, Shults said he has strived to better himself through education while keeping a continued focus on serving the public. He has experienced many of the same issues that county residents face on a daily basis. Shults hopes to use those experiences to guide his decisions if chosen by residents of the second district to be their next representative.
“While I am young and new to the arena, I have trained and educated myself since I was five years old to be the best public servant and leader that I can be. I know what it is like for a family to work for a penny, face issues with their healthcare, face unemployment, seek a quality education amidst financially hard times, and have to fix your car because of infrastructure issues.”
A strong faith has guided Shults throughout his life, and he plans to carry that same set of values into the political realm. He wants residents to know that he has the best of intentions for each of them and their families.
“No person is perfect, but I will always place my faith in my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. As a Christian, I have always been taught to be a man of sound mind, temperance, patience, soberness, charity, honor and integrity. I refuse to put selfishness before the people of Cocke County. I want them to know that I am somebody to trust and rely on to make positive decisions, not to put money in my pocket, but to make their lives better.”
A sense of pride in his country and county has led Shults to seek political office for the first time. He hopes to change the outside perspective that many have of the county by promoting the good that can be found across the area.
“To God, to the United States, to Tennessee, and to Cocke County, I have always wanted to dedicate my life to public service. I love my home. When you love something you want to take care of it. I am so tired of seeing Cocke County’s name dragged through the scrap. We are blessed with a beautiful home here surrounded by wonderful people. Sure, we all go through our own hard times. But, we are no worse off than anyone else. Dedication, persistence, and perseverance will strengthen us along the way.”
If elected, Shults will become one of many new faces on the County Legislative Body that takes office this August. He plans to build a strong relationship with each of those individuals and other county leaders.
“I am a people person. Put me in a room, and I am great at fostering relationships with people,” he said. “From working with a room full of commissioners to other offices in the county, business leaders, and everyday citizens, I want them to know that I am open to talking at all times. I am excited to say that I have met and know several of the mayoral candidates and their families. I would be honored to have a positive relationship with either of them as we press through Cocke County in the twenties.”
Shults humbly asks for the vote and support of residents in the second district in the County General Election on August 4.
