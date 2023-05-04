The Cocke County Sheriff's Office Thursday executed a narcotics search warrant, together with the joint Newport/Cocke County SWAT Team, at 4600 Catons Grove Road in Cosby on the residence of Michael A. Gunter Jr. after an investigation into illegal drug trafficking in Cocke county.
The sheriff's office reports that during the search, officers seized a firearm, cash and approximately 39 grams of heroin and approximately one gram of methamphetamine.
One arrest was made, while authorities are seeking a second person.
Kristy Renee Allen-Hundley, 50, was arrested on scene for sale and delivery of heroin, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sale and delivery and simple possession of marijuana. She also has an active hold out of Sevier County.
The sheriff's office stated that Cocke County has active arrest warrants for Michael A. Gunter Jr., 37, for reckless driving, evading arrest and a capias for not appearing before the courts.
They are asking if anyone has any information regarding Gunter, to contact dispatch at 423-623-3064, private message their Facebook page or contact the sheriff's office at 423-623-6004.
The investigation is ongoing and the sheriff's office stated it will release more information as the investigation is completed.
