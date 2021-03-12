COCKE COUNTY—The Cocke County Finance Committee discussed the possibility of a 2% increase in the county's hotel/motel tax Thursday afternoon.
The majority of the committee members were in favor of the increase, and voted to send the recommendation of a 2% increase to the full County Legislative Body.
Commissioners will further discuss the potential increase at their meeting Monday night.
Currently the county has a 3% hotel/motel tax in place with all money collected going to the general fund.
A new private act will need to be created to increase the tax to 5%. The State Legislature would need to approve any increase during the State's budget cycle.
Unless a special session is held, the county would not be able to submit a new private act until 2022.
The 2% increase will be earmarked for tourism, and more specifically marketing. The new private act would also need a specified sunset provision.
Commissioner Forest Clevenger said the 2% increase would generate $250,000 in additional revenue for the county.
He said that amount would be a marked improvement to the amount the Cocke County Partnership's Tourism Department sees now.
"Right now we are only spending $25,000 to promote tourism, industrial and retail development in this county," Clevenger said.
"An additional $250,000 would help us reach other markets and bring tourists here to stay and spend money. Numbers show we would have a large return on our investment if we spent more on marketing. For every $1 we spend we see $15 in return."
Clevenger provided the committee with other data that showed the hotel/motel tax rates of each county in the State.
Of the 95 counties, only eight have an equal or lower tax to Cocke County's current 3%.
Many local cabin owners are opposed to an increase and fear the extra 2% would keep tourist away from the county.
Clevenger feels differently saying the increase would help the businesses long term as the county could help owners with their marketing efforts.
"Cabin owners say this will hurt their business, but I have a different opinion. We can take this money and promote these businesses. Fewer vacant days will help them grow their business. State studies show this works."
Justin Mix, a businessman with rental cabins, currently has dozens of cabins in Sevier County, but none in Cocke County.
The Cosby resident said he would love to build cabins in Cocke County, but hasn't due to the lack of promotion.
"They are running out of options in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, and now builders are moving into Wears Valley," Mix said.
"There is plenty of land between here and the Parkway, but you just need to advertise and promote it. I would love to build in Cocke County. Right now it is 40% to 60% higher to build in Sevier County. A 2% tax increase is nothing. When people look at the itemized bill from their stay they aren't looking at the tax itself, they are making sure there are no management fees or fluff."
Tourism Director Linda Lewanski said the county has managed to compete with larger markets even with a small marketing budget.
Cocke County ranked 35th out of the 95 counties in terms of economic impact in 2019. Tourism helps to keep county property taxes lower as well, according to Lewanski.
"The average homeowner would pay around $381 more in taxes each year without tourism," Lewanski said.
"We have the lowest marketing budget in our 16 county region, yet we have millions in terms of tourism expenditures. Imagine what we could do with more going to market this county."
Michael Moore, local rental cabin owner, attended Thursday's meeting. He said that 2020 was a tough year for all cabin owners. He fears an increase may drive away his repeat customers.
"Last year was a reappraisal year for the county and we were put into the commercial category," Moore said.
"That cost us $1,500 more in property taxes this year. The pandemic hurt all of us as well, and we lost $5,800 from that alone. We've built our business up over they years, and for most of us this is our retirement. I haven't talked to any local owner who isn't upset about an increase."
To recoup his losses, Moore had to increase rental rates on customers he has had for nearly 30 years. He stays relevant by cutting cleaning and booking fees from the overall rental costs.
The State recently implemented a new law that makes Airbnb and VRBO operators remit money collected as an occupancy tax to the state. That money is then turned over to the county in which the individual operates the business.
