The Cocke County Election Commission announces the start of the candidate qualifying period, beginning Monday, December 20, 2021, for several offices on ballot in 2022.
Nominating petitions will be available for the following countywide offices: County Mayor, General Sessions Judge, Trustee, Sheriff, Circuit Court Clerk, Sessions Court Clerk, County Clerk, Register of Deeds and Superintendent of Roads.
Petitions will also be issued for Fourth Judicial District offices: Circuit Court Judge Part I, Circuit Court Judge Part II, Circuit Court Judge Part III, Circuit Court Judge Part IV, Chancellor, District Attorney General and Public Defender.
All petitions for these positions must be filed in the election office by the qualifying deadline of noon on February 17. Candidates should also file an Appointment of Political Treasurer form before receiving or expending funds for an election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.