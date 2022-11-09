A corrections officer making a patrol outside of Cocke County Jail Annex after reports of a bomb threat were received found himself engaged in a physical confrontation with a person throwing objects onto the building.

Lt. Mark Keiser, according to a Newport Police Department report, stated he heard the sound of objects hitting the roof and observed two females throwing objects onto the roof from the recreational yard. Keiser identified himself with the sheriff’s department and one suspect, Ashley Morgan, threw an unknown bag into the river and attempted to run while an unidentified female fled east. Keiser was able to place Morgan on the ground and called for backup as she was resisting.

