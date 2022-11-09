A corrections officer making a patrol outside of Cocke County Jail Annex after reports of a bomb threat were received found himself engaged in a physical confrontation with a person throwing objects onto the building.
Lt. Mark Keiser, according to a Newport Police Department report, stated he heard the sound of objects hitting the roof and observed two females throwing objects onto the roof from the recreational yard. Keiser identified himself with the sheriff’s department and one suspect, Ashley Morgan, threw an unknown bag into the river and attempted to run while an unidentified female fled east. Keiser was able to place Morgan on the ground and called for backup as she was resisting.
According to the report, NPD patrolman Paul Weber arrived on the scene and observed Morgan attempting to kick, pull and push away from Keiser, who gave verbal commands for her to stop resisting and to place her hands behind her back. Morgan, per the report, continued to ignore all verbal commands and continued to thrash and attempt to shove officers off her.
Weber used his Taser to stun Morgan’s left arm and gain compliance. Weber and Keiser then placed Morgan in handcuffs.
A search of the area located one bag of tobacco wrapped in electrical tape was found near where Morgan was said to be standing. Keisler located additional identical balls of tobacco near the scene. Police were unable to locate whatever was inside the bag that was tossed into the river.
According to the report, Morgan’s vehicle was located a short distance away parked at a closed business. An inventory search prior to the vehicle being towed located a large bag of tobacco and tape, identical in appearance to the tape found at the scene. It was unknown what other contraband Morgan and the unidentified female were attempting to throw in the recreational yard.
Morgan was booked under multiple charges, including resisting, criminal trespass, tampering with evidence and introduction or possession of substances into a penal institution.
