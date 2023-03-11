A preliminary hearing date of March 24 out of Cocke County Sessions Court has been set for Cocke County High School girls basketball coach Christopher Mintz and assistant Erin Moore, who were arrested March 7 on domestic assault charges.

Both Mintz and Moore, the team statistician, have been released after posting bonds of $7,500 each.

