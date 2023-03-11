Cocke County High School girls basketball coach Chris Mintz watches the action from the sideline during his team’s matchup at Cherokee this past season. Mintz and team assistant Erin Moore were arrested March 7 on domestic assault charges.
Cocke County High School girls basketball coach Chris Mintz watches the action from the sideline during his team’s matchup at Cherokee this past season. Mintz and team assistant Erin Moore were arrested March 7 on domestic assault charges.
A preliminary hearing date of March 24 out of Cocke County Sessions Court has been set for Cocke County High School girls basketball coach Christopher Mintz and assistant Erin Moore, who were arrested March 7 on domestic assault charges.
Both Mintz and Moore, the team statistician, have been released after posting bonds of $7,500 each.
Cocke County Schools stated it is still looking into the matter.
“The Cocke County Board of Education is investigating the incident regarding Chris Mintz and Erin Moore,” said Assistant Director of Schools Casey Kelley in a statement provided to The Newport Plain Talk on Thursday. “We will reserve comment on specifics of the investigation pending the resolution of the legal process.”
According to the March 7 report from the Newport Police Department, police were dispatched to a residence in reference to a domestic altercation. The police were greeted at the door by a 17-year-old juvenile who stated her mom, Erin Moore, and her mom’s boyfriend, Christopher Mintz, were fighting. Upon entering the residence police could hear Mintz yelling at someone.
Both, per the report, said they were arguing over potentially ending their relationship. Moore stated Mintz had choked her and slammed her to the ground. Mintz stated Moore had thrown his belongings all over the residence and struck him multiple times with a curtain rod that was torn off the wall.
Police stated the juvenile said she heard the argument and observed Mintz pick up and throw Moore to the ground before calling police.
Mintz, per the report, appeared to have a scratch to the nose area. When examining Moore’s neck, the officer reports not seeing any redness or physical marks.
Police were unable to determine the primary aggressor and both were placed under arrest for domestic assault.
Mintz just completed his third season as the head coach of the Cocke County High School Lady Red basketball team. He has compiled a three-year record of 59-31 overall and 17-9 in district play, including going 20-12 this past season and 6-2 in district. Under Mintz, the Lady Red have advanced to the Region 1-3A semifinals in each of the past two seasons.
Mintz teaches physical education at the school in addition to his coaching duties.
Prior to his arrival at CCHS, Mintz coached for 12 years at Cherokee High School in North Carolina. He also played college football for the University of North Carolina and Gardner-Webb University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.