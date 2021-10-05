NEWPORT—New Zion AME Zion Church, located at 302 White Oak Avenue, will hold a vaccination clinic this Saturday, October 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event is sponsored by New Direction Health Care Solutions, Inc., in addition to many other organizations, groups and individuals.
COVID vaccines are being provided by UT Medical Center. Anyone it need of a vaccine is encouraged to participate in the clinic.
The second dose of the vaccine will be administered at New Zion AME Zion Church on Saturday, November 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Individuals 12 to 17 years of age must be accompanied by and have consent from a parent.
For more information, call Cynthia J. Finch at 865-254-4793 or New Direction at 865-851-8005, ext. 109.
