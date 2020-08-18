NEWPORT—A Knoxville woman, who was carrying around a baseball bat in Newport, was arrested following an investigation on Thursday, Aug. 13.
Patrolman Paul Weber dispatched to Weigel’s after complaints were made that a female was swinging a baseball bat around. Officers located the female, identified as Elise M. Morgan, 21, Knoxville, sitting on a curb near Motel 6.
According to the report, as Ptl. Weber exited his vehicle, Morgan “slammed” the baseball bat on the curb and pointed the bat at Weber. Officers told Morgan to put the bat down several times but she refused and told officers to “shoot” her.
Ptl. Weber said he then pointed his taser at Morgan and asked her once more to put the bat down and she complied.
Morgan was then placed under arrest. While placing her under arrest, officers found a glass pipe in her sock. Morgan continued to make incoherent statements and admitted to smoking crack prior.
She was charged with aggravated assault, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.