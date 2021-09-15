COCKE COUNTY—COVID-19 has put major stress on all facets of the local medical system including First Call Ambulance Service. First Call has handled COVID transfers on top of regular medical calls throughout the pandemic.
Lindsay Ellison, First Call General Manager, said the service is currently in need of ambulance drivers.
She spoke to members of the Public Safety Committee about the issue Monday evening.
“Staffing has been a huge issue nationwide, but we have been very fortunate until now,” Ellison said. “We are not losing employees, they are just tied up on calls waiting at the hospital.”
Ellison said the lack of bed space at hospitals across the state has led to long wait times for patients facing routine and even serious medical issues.
She said that Newport Medical recently had 16 beds available, but 19 patients were brought in for treatment.
“We are doing the best we can every day, but I’ve never seen anything like it. From Friday to Monday we ran 100 calls with nowhere to put the patients. It’s a trial and error basis right now. We’re looking at hiring an extra person to remain with the patient at the hospital to make sure they’re stable while the ambulance goes to the next call.”
Ellison told the committee that currently there are only two ICU beds available from Newport to Nashville. First Call hopes to hire individuals with first responder training to be ambulance drivers. The new hires will allow the service to add an additional ambulance to the rotation.
They are offering incentives in hopes of filling the positions immediately. Current employees are also being offered bonuses to pick up additional shifts to fill the gaps.
Committee members briefly discussed the building maintenance requirements for the structure that First Call uses as an operations center. The county owns the building, but the contract is ambiguous as to who is responsible for repairs and upkeep on the structure.
The committee has asked the county attorney to review the contract before any improvements are made.
Another item discussed by the committee was the vacancy on the Sheriff’s Office Civil Service Board.
Committee members reviewed applications for the position and asked County Mayor Crystal Ottinger to contact Phillip Weidenburner and Ward Williams to gauge their interest in the position.
Both individuals submitted applications during the initial selection process.
The full County Legislative Body will make a decision on which individual will fill the position during their meeting on Monday, September 20.
