The City of Newport Board of Education voted to re-elect Jan Brooks and Mickey Powers as Chair and Vice Chair, respectively. The decision came during the Board’s February meeting on Monday.
Next to speak were Whitney Butler and Bonnie Ball, who started by presenting Daviny Holt, who was a recipient of the City of Newport Board of Education Scholarship. Abby Clevenger was also recognized as the Charlotte Mims Memorial Scholarship recipient, though she was absent from the meeting.
The Newport City Board of Education will hold its next monthly meeting on Monday, March 21 at 5:30 p.m. in the Newport Grammar auditorium. Items on the agenda will include renewal of the contract of the Superintendent for the 2022-2023 school year. The meeting is open to the public.
