COCKE COUNTY—Officials with the Cocke County School System have decided to delay the start of the second semester.
Students were to return on January 4, but that date has been pushed back to Monday, January 11.
Teachers will work an Administrative Day on Friday January 8, 2021.
Students will return on a Staggered A/B Schedule beginning Monday January 11th, 2021. Each school will contact their student body to identify A/B grouping.
Friday’s will remain all remote learning days for students.
Officials remind all parents to remain in contact with their child's school for updates to the schedule as this remains a fluid and quickly changing situation.
