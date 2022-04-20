No. 1 Tennessee used dominant early pitching and multi-hit performances from Jordan Beck and Jorel Ortega to get by Bellarmine Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, 9-3.
Beck and Ortega led Tennessee (34-3) offensively with two and four hits, respectively. Kyle Booker and Logan Steenstra, who were both inserted into the starting lineup Tuesday, had one hit each—recording three and two RBI apiece.
Starting pitcher Zander Sechrist, who retired all 13 batters that he faced in 4.1 innings of work, was credited with the win to improve his record to 3-0 on the year. Sechrist also struck out two batters.
