Cocke County Emergency Management Agency continued its search of the French Broad River Friday for a missing North Carolina canoeist.

Philip Shelton of Madison County, North Carolina, has not been heard from his family since entering the French Broad River with his dog Zip on Feb. 18. His canoe, backpack and Zip were all recovered, but Shelton’s vehicle had not been moved from its point of origin and he was nowhere to be found.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.