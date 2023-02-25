The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency Swift Water Rescue team, Joe Esway, Deputy Randy Forbes, Lt. Cody Keys of the Cocke County Fire Department and Captain Alex Reese of the Del Rio Volunteer Fire Department launch rescue efforts. Keys is operating a special kayak outfitted with sonar capability to search depths that cannot be easily seen from the surface.
Cocke County Emergency Management Agency Director and Swift Water Rescue Team Leader Joe Esway participates in search on the French Broad River for missing North Carolina canoeist.
PHOTO SUBMITTED
Deputy Randy Forbes prepares his gear before heading out as part of search for a missing North Carolina man on the French Broad River.
PHOTO SUBMITTED
The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency Swift Water Rescue team, Joe Esway, Deputy Randy Forbes, Lt. Cody Keys of the Cocke County Fire Department and Captain Alex Reese of the Del Rio Volunteer Fire Department launch rescue efforts. Keys is operating a special kayak outfitted with sonar capability to search depths that cannot be easily seen from the surface.
Cocke County Emergency Management Agency continued its search of the French Broad River Friday for a missing North Carolina canoeist.
Philip Shelton of Madison County, North Carolina, has not been heard from his family since entering the French Broad River with his dog Zip on Feb. 18. His canoe, backpack and Zip were all recovered, but Shelton’s vehicle had not been moved from its point of origin and he was nowhere to be found.
Cocke Emergency Management Agency Director Joe Esway contacted Cocke County Mayor Rob Mathis on Tuesday about the missing man and Mathis directed the agency’s swift water rescue team into service to begin a search of The French Broad River inside Cocke County.
Planning began Wednesday and it was determined that Thursday and Friday would be the most optimal days to conduct the search.
On Thursday, the SWR team launched kayaks above the state line and began conducting a search of the French Broad River. Esway said the team located a lunch pail and a paddle, but the family advised they did not belong to Shelton.
Esway said the SWR team resumed its search Friday for Shelton, putting in near the state line and took out at Wolf Creek Bridge. He also stated that “one operator sustained minor injuries when turned out of his kayak on a class 3 rapid.”
Shelton is described as a 64-year-old white male with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans with gray and green slip-on shoes.
Cocke County Emergency Management advised those living or working near the river are asked to call 911 should they see him, and remain on location until authorities arrive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.