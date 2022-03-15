At the February City School Board meeting, Newport Grammar School teachers Ron Coffey and Phillip Lewis presented a fresh idea to the board: a student Guitar Club. Coffey shared the plan to make the club available for students in grades 6-8 of all skill levels.
Coffey, who is in his first year at NGS and teaches sixth-grade Math, has placed an emphasis on music in the classroom since he started teaching in 2005.
Before coming to Newport Grammar, Coffey spent the majority of his teaching career in Hamblen County, in addition to a short time at Hawkins Elementary in Rogersville. He became a Warrior at the start of the 2021-22 school year, and he’s already leaving an impact on his students.
Coffey teamed up with NGS S.T.E.M. teacher Phillip Lewis, whom Coffey has also been teaching guitar. Together, they hope to introduce new students to musicianship, and enrich the skills of the students who play already.
