Commissioners for the town of Parrottsville recently met to discuss a plan that could bring new sidewalks, safer crosswalks and a bicycle path to the community.
Mayor Dewayne Daniel has been in discussions with Gresham Smith civil engineering company on the details of the plan. Commissioners heard from Drew Gaskins, planner with Gresham Smith, on what the new infrastructure could look like, and how it could be implemented in phases.
The four key issues or opportunities to address would be enhanced connection to the elementary school and town center, reinforcement of the park as the community center, create connections to local businesses like Dollar General, and improve bike and pedestrian crossings at Northridge Estates, Dollar General, and Pizza Plus.
