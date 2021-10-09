Cocke County’s first Swift Water Rescue team officially went in to service on Monday, October 4.
The idea of creating the team was initially conceived by Joe Esway, Cocke County Emergency Management Agency Director, in the summer of 2020.
The Cocke County Swift Water Rescue Team will conduct search, rescue and recovery operations for humans and animals in swift water and flooded environments.
The mission of the team is to preserve life. The vision is for the team to exceed expectations of rapid deployment, timely and proportionate response, and utilize effective techniques, tactics, and procedures that ensure success using multiple assets in a variety of emergencies.
