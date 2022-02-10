NEWPORT—A grand jury has indicted a Del Rio man on first-degree murder charges in the fatal shooting of his neighbor, who was parked in a car with his family, while sitting in their driveway.
James Dennard Raspberry was indicted Monday for the September shooting death of Joseph Carter, a 35-year-old husband and father who was shot to death in a van in front of his family.
According to reports, Raspberry shot Carter as he was sitting in a parked van about 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 13 at Carter’s home in Del Rio, about 15 miles southeast of Newport. Wife Mary Carter told a 911 operator two of their children ran from the vehicle, but their 10-month-old child was still strapped in the van, crying, and her husband was not moving.
Deputies arrived on scene and found 65-year-old Raspberry standing behind a tree at the edge of the woods. He complied with their orders to come out, and was detained without further incident.
EMS determined the children were physically uninjured, and a deputy brought the infant to Carter, while Sheriff's deputies confirmed her husband died from gunshot wounds.
The 12-count indictment makes numerous references to a semi-automatic rifle. The full indictment charges Raspberry with the following: One count of first-degree murder, one count of felony murder, one count of reckless endangerment, three counts of aggravated assault and six counts of especially aggravated kidnapping.
In an interview with WVLT News, Carter told reporters that Raspberry was upset because her children rode bikes on the road in front of both homes, and he complained about the noise. Now she wants to move, saying she does not feel safe with Raspberry out and about, after paying a $100,000 bond.
A fundraiser through GoFundMe has raised $18,655 from 137 donors, of a $20,000 goal, to help the family with expenses.
Joseph Carter was a disabled veteran who served in the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment in the Army. He served between 2012 and 2016 on multiple deployments to Afghanistan.
Multiple unconfirmed reports suggest Raspberry has drastically changed his appearance since the shooting. Sources say now he is clean shaven, with short hair and wearing nicer clothes.
His arraignment is set for Feb. 22.
