The bridge crossing the river connecting Industrial Road and Holt Town Road (Rankin Bridge) will open to all traffic on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 12 p.m.
The bridge has been closed to local traffic since March 16. The necessary repairs have been made over the last two weeks by the Cocke County Highway Department.
Local traffic including large vehicles and commercial vehicles can now travel freely across the bridge instead of using the detoured route or Bybee Road and Rankin Hill Road.
