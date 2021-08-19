Help support Cocke County 4-H this year while having a little pink flamingo fun! Make a donation pink flamingos to your friends', family members', or neighbors' front yard! The recipient will then have the opportunity to choose the next house (by paying a suggested donation (depending on how many flamingos you order).
The recipient is not required to make a donation. The flock will be moved to the next house after 24 hours regardless of a donation. You can protect your lawn from the flocks! The 4-H club offers flocking insurance for a donation fee of $10.
If you have questions of would like to participate in the fundraiser, contact Jessi Horner at the Cocke County UT/TSU Extension Office by phone at 423-623-7531 or email jhorne15@utk.edu.
