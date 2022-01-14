NEWPORT—Cocke County 2021 Fairest of the Fair Caitlyn Strange is just about packed and ready to leave for the State Fairest of the Fair pageant.
Strange will represent the local organization at the state competition Thursday through Sunday, Jan. 20-23. This year’s event will be held at Embassy Suites in Murfreesboro.
Strange, 20, captured the local crown last July during the pageant that was held at Southside Baptist Church. She, accompanied by local pageant director Kellye Stokely, and fair officials Sue Henry and Libby Strange, will leave Thursday, Jan. 20. Strange’s mother, Jennifer Ruth, and friends Callie Frisbee and Jordyn Jacobson, will also accompany her in Murfreesboro.
Shortly after her arrival, Strange will join her fellow contestants to practice for the state pageant. That evening is the Queen’s Party, a dinner for the outgoing State Fairest of the Fair.
She’s looking forward to Friday morning when she will be interviewed by the judges. “I’ve been working on my interview skills while trying to anticipate what kind of questions they may ask me,” Strange said. “We were able to prepare for the questions here at the local pageant, but I’ll have no idea what kind of questions I’ll be asked this time.”
The pageant will begin at 6 p.m. Friday evening, and Strange will be wearing a periwinkle formal gown with lace and glitter.
Strange said the pageant provides her with the opportunity to represent Cocke County in a positive fashion. “Being able to represent Cocke County will be a great experience. It will be nerve-racking, but I’m still excited for the opportunity. My responsibility is to make sure Cocke County is represented as well as possible at the state level.”
Saturday evening, representatives of Tennessee’s fairs will gather for the annual awards banquet. Strange will be there to accept any awards the local fair might receive.
A 2020 Jefferson County High School graduate, Strange is now a Special Education major at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. She is a mentor with the UT FUTURE postsecondary education program where she helps individuals with disabilities adjust to college life. “It’s my favorite thing to do, and I really love it,” she said.
Strange thanked a large number of people who have stood beside her as she has readied herself for the state competition. She was especially appreciative of the support she has received from Stokely.
“Many people have supported me through this process, and I greatly appreciate it. Kellye has been amazing and extremely helpful. She has given me a lot of guidance as I’ve prepared for the pageant.”
Strange’s father, Chad Strange, and stepfather, Charles Ruth, will attend the pageant to show their support. She will also be carried by the support of the entire Cocke County community.
