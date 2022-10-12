Several officers of the Cocke County Sheriff’s Department are military veterans, having served in different branches of the Armed Forces. Officers who are veterans, include, from left, Deputy Jalynn Ensley, Capt. Jonathan Ochs, Deputy Ed Lindblom, Deputy Dan Williams, Sgt. Josh Boyce, and Deputy Steven Hancock.
Each day officers make sacrifices that are immeasurable. They leave their families and homes not knowing if they will return to protect those they are sworn to serve. However, this pales in comparison to the sacrifices these officers have made supporting our United States military. Each officer highlighted is a veteran of the Armed Forces. Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball and his administration said they could not be more proud of their service both in our county, as well as abroad.
Here is a look at CCSO officers who are military veterans, and details about their military service.
Deputy Jalynn Ensley
Deputy Ensley served in the Army with the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Battalion 21 Infantry Regiment in Fort Wainwright, Alaska. During his time in the Army, he made his way up the ranks and obtained a vehicle commander position before my service ending injury. He said he enjoyed his time in the military and made many strong bonds with his brothers and sisters along the way. “I’d like to thank all of my previous positive leadership in the military for molding me into who I am today,” Ensley said.
Captain Jonathan Ochs
Ochs joined the Army on active duty on May 17, 2003, and served with the 3rd Infantry Division out of Fort Benning, Georgia. He was deployed to Ramadi, Iraq from January 2005 until January 2006. He then entered the Tennessee Army National Guard in October 2006. He was deployed to Iraq again from December 2009 until July 2010 and then to Poland in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve from July 2018 until July 2019. His current rank is Staff Sergeant and his duty title is section leader/Bradley commander. Throughout his 19 years in the service, he has served on Bradley fighting vehicles and MRAPs.
Deputy Ed Lindblom
Deputy Lindblom served in the Marine Corps from 2008 to 2014, where he did a tour of duty in Iraq. He participated as a motor vehicle and crew serve weapons operator for combat operations in Ramadi, Al-Taqaddum, Fallujah, and Al-Assad. He assisted in the training of Junior Marines in night vision tactics, crew serve weapons, and Hazmat driving.
Deputy Dan Williams
Deputy Williams is a United States Marine Corps combat veteran. He enlisted straight out of high school and was deployed twice to Iraq where he fought in the invasion of Fallujah and Baghdad. He was a squad leader and took part in combat missions in Al Assad, Ramadi, TQ, and all over the Al Anbar Province. He was medically evacuated from Iraq to Germany because a roadside bomb shattered his knee. After multiple surgeries and healing time on recruiting duty, he was able to return to Iraq and take part in the first ever free government elections. After 10 years of service, Williams was honorably discharged from the Marines as a sergeant. He wanted to continue to serve and utilize his training, so he decided to start a law enforcement career. The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office gave him that opportunity, and he said he is “forever thankful to have been given the chance to keep serving.”
Sergeant Josh Boyce
Before joining the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, Boyce served five years on active duty with the United States Marines. He enlisted right after high school in 2013. He was stationed in Iwakuni, Japan for two years, then 29 Palms, California, for a year, and one year in Okinawa, Japan. He also conducted training operations in South Korea and Hawaii while stationed in Iwakuni, Japan. He trained with the Canadian and British military while stationed at 29 Palms. He was an expeditionary airfields technician/aircraft recovery where he would operate the cables to help military jets land safely in an emergency situation. He obtained the rank of sergeant before leaving active duty in 2018.
After about three months after leaving the Marines, he joined the Army National Guard where he kept his rank as sergeant. He enlisted as a combat medic where he earned his national registry EMT license. He left the National Guard in August 2021. He still utilizes his EMT license, as he is the SWAT Medic on the Cocke County/Newport SWAT team. “The military has given me a lot of training and skills that I can still use while working law enforcement in Cocke County,” he said.
Deputy Steven Hancock
Hancock got his Army career underway in 2015 when he was a junior in high school. He then spent 14 years enlisted. He was deployed to Iraq from 2009 until 2010 with the 278 ACR from Newport. While deployed he served as the unit commander’s gunner and backup gunner for the rest of the unit as well as working on the MRAP vehicles. He was a 91M Bradley mechanic who learned to work on everything the unit had. He held the rank of sergeant and was given the task of running the maintenance section for the last two years of his military career.
