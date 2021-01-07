NEWPORT—Walters State Community College will offer 11 classes at its Newport Center during the spring semester. The increase in number is due to the college’s new center, located inside the Tanner Building at 115 Mulberry Street.
Classes are worth three credit hours and meet from 6 p.m to 9:05 p.m. Evening classes begin Jan. 19. The classes offered at the Newport Center are:
•Monday – English composition II, introduction to business, fundamentals of communications, and intro to psychology
•Tuesday – American history
•Wednesday – computer applications, and introductory statistics
•Thursday – introduction to psychology, fundamentals of communications, introduction to music, and the collegiate experience.
“We’ve always had classes at Cocke County High School and now we are able to add more courses and more options for required courses within various programs,” said Brian O’Dell, high school programs specialist.
“In the future, we hope to be able to offer programs which would enable students to complete an associate’s degree without leaving Cocke County.”
Classes offered at Cocke County High School were very popular with both dual enrollment students and adult learners. Dual enrollment classes offer both high school and college credit for the same course. Adult learners are coming to college a few years after high school. Adult learners now benefit from Tennessee Reconnect, which may make college tuition-free.
“Many of our traditional students living in Cocke County will also benefit from the new Center. Students will save time and money by not driving to a campus in another county. This center will make classes more convenient to everyone in Cocke County,” O’Dell said.
For information about classes at the Newport Center, contact O’Dell at Brian.Odell@ws.edu.
