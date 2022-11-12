COSBY — A fire that burned more than 177 acres in both Cocke and Sevier counties has led to an individual being cited into court. Sevier County officials reported that the fire, which originated at Rocky Flats Road and Youngblood Way, was caused by an individual who was burning debris without a permit.
The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said that the fire was reported at about 11 a.m. Saturday Nov. 5. Multiple crews, including the Wildfire Task Force, the Division of Forestry, Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department and the Gatlinburg Fire Department responded.
The fire spread, and jumped the county line, crossing over into Cocke County. Volunteer fire departments from within Cocke County also responded to battle the blaze.
Brook Smith, an area forester covering Knox, Anderson and Sevier counties, estimates that an equal amount of acreage burned in both counties.
The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Crime Unit cited the individual who was burning the debris without a permit that started the fire. The individual will go to court, and a judge will determine the penalty.
Tennessee law prohibits burning without a permit from Oct. 15 to May 15. No burn permits were issued last weekend, and it is currently decided on a day-to-day basis whether burn permits will be issued. The dry, warm weather, along with winds, contributed to the fire hazard.
Here are the Tennessee laws regarding burning:
39-14-306. Setting fires at certain times without permit.
(a) (1) It is unlawful for any person to start an open-air fire between October 15 and May 15, inclusive, within 500 feet of any forest, grasslands or woodlands without first securing a permit from the state forester or the state forester’s duly authorized representative. Depending upon the potential for hazardous burning conditions, the state forester may prescribe a period other than October 15 to May 15 within which a permit must be obtained prior to starting an open-air fire.
(2) A violation of this subsection (a) is a Class C misdemeanor.
(b) (1) In extreme fire hazard conditions, the commissioner of agriculture, in consultation with the state forester and the county mayors of impacted counties, may issue a burning ban prohibiting all open air fire in any area of the state.
(2) A violation of this subsection (b) is reckless burning and punishable as a Class A misdemeanor as provided in § 39-14-304.
In a Facebook post last weekend, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office said that if they responded to any brush fires, they would issue citations.
Fire crews battled the Rocky Flats fire throughout the weekend, with smoke spreading throughout the Cosby community. The fire was contained by Monday, but Smith said that they will be watching the fire lines to ensure that the fire stays contained.
He said that if a fire does occur within the footprint of that fire, it would not have the intensity of the original fire because it will not have as much fuel to get it going.
The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office has asked those throughout the county to “quit burning.”
