Rocky Flats fire

Smoke is shown settling over the Rocky Flats Road fire. The fire involved more than 177 acres in Cocke and Sevier counties.

 PHOTO BY KATHY HEMSWORTH

COSBY — A fire that burned more than 177 acres in both Cocke and Sevier counties has led to an individual being cited into court. Sevier County officials reported that the fire, which originated at Rocky Flats Road and Youngblood Way, was caused by an individual who was burning debris without a permit.

The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said that the fire was reported at about 11 a.m. Saturday Nov. 5. Multiple crews, including the Wildfire Task Force, the Division of Forestry, Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department and the Gatlinburg Fire Department responded.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.