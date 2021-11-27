Leaders from rural, distressed and at-risk counties gathered at the Carson Springs Baptist Conference Center on Friday, November 19 for the Governor’s Rural Opportunity Summit to discuss the revitalization of rural communities.
The annual meeting began in 2019 with the stated goal of improving the economic conditions of Tennessee’s rural communities. Because COVID prevented the summit last year, the Friday gathering was the second event of its kind.
During his visit to Cocke County, Gov. Bill Lee spoke at the summit, and toured the Tanner Building in Newport, where Walters State Community College added a campus in August 2020.
Deputy Chief of Staff to the governor, Alec Richardson, said there were two summits this year, split into east and west, with the goal of exchanging ideas between the state cabinet and local governments.
