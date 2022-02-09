Enjoy a night of family fun at Walters State’s Ranch Rodeo on Feb. 19 at the Great Smoky Mountains Expo Center in White Pine. The event starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students ages 7-17. Ages six and under are admitted free.
Events include cow hide racing, team roping, wild cow milking, cowgirl barrel race, chute dogging, and calf doctoring and branding.
Young audience members can get in on the action with the calf ribbon chase for ages 5-10. Cowhands 2-4 will want to compete in the stick horse race. The whole family can take on the egg toss.
The Ranch Rodeo and the Winter Horse Series are part of an event management class for Walters State agriculture students. Students gain valuable experience and have the chance to meet and work with agriculture businesses and leaders throughout the region. Tickets will be available at the door.
