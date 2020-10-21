NEWPORT—Officials with the Cocke County School System have announced that Northwest Elementary will transition to remote learning for the remainder of this week.
The move is being made out of an abundance of caution, as the school is exercising COVID-19 protocol.
All before school tutoring, after school Save the Children activities and athletics are canceled for the remainder of the week.
Friday, October 23, will be a remote learning day for all students in the county school system.
