COCKE COUNTY—The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting driver license roadside safety checkpoints during this week until September 4 on State Route 73 in Cocke County.
THP will also be conducting a sobriety roadside safety checkpoint at the same time on State Route 9 in Cocke County.
Recognizing the danger presented to the public by unqualified drivers, Troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by drivers who would violate the driver license laws of Tennessee.
Impaired driving is a serious crime that kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000 others every year in the United States. Troopers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment.
Troopers will target those who operate a vehicle while impaired and take corrective actions for other violations observed while ensuring the protection of all motorists.
THP has found these driver license roadside safety checkpoints to be an effective means of enforcing driver license laws of Tennessee while ensuring the protection of all motorists
They also recognize sobriety checkpoints as a highly visible and effective tool in the battle against impaired driving.
