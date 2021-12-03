NEWPORT—Area nonprofits gathered for a holiday luncheon at Mountain Fields Homestead in Newport on Saturday, November 20 to network, celebrate the holidays and discuss their programs.
Arranged by Trisha Clapper, director of the Newport Bread Basket, the gathering was an opportunity for groups operating food pantries to meet in person, trade ideas and discuss the logistics of serving the community.
The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that about 23.5% of Cocke County residents are living below the poverty line—more than 1.5 times the national average. Unemployment and food insecurity puts stress on charity networks, so the holiday gathering presented an opportunity for organization leaders and volunteers to learn about each other’s needs, and strengthen or renew ongoing cooperative efforts.
Clapper said she hosted the party – the first of its kind – both as a thanks to the volunteers working behind the scenes, and because she wanted to bring unity to area food pantries, volunteers and directors who could benefit from being in closer contact.
“I went around and met every director,” she said, gesturing to a large group of directors, volunteers and their families socializing in the Mountain Fields Homestead back yard. “Made close friendships. Got everybody working with everybody. We’re all just working with each other, helping each other. Every director and volunteer has helped me in my role as director, because I didn’t know what I was doing. It was thrown on me from the passing of our other director. They’ve all been great.”
Clapper took over as director in June when director Kathy Berger died at age 61. The Bread Basket operates out of the basement of Riverview Baptist Church in Newport.
Although her own organization is in its 35th year of public service, Clapper said volunteers between the groups still did not know each other, so she wanted to throw a party. Now, looking around at smiling attendees, who were talking and laughing in the yard, she said there are close bonds between the groups.
“It is to let all these volunteers get to know each other and see a downtime,” she said, “and a thank you for the back workers who people don’t see, who are feeding all these people.”
She said the event is also intended to foster a more open environment between the food pantries.
“If I need something I can reach out,” she said. “If they need something, they reach out to me.”
Earlier in the day, for example, when she first saw Director Randy McFarland of The Ark, a food box distribution service through Trinity Baptist Church, they exchanged pleasantries and immediately began coordinating an ongoing exchange between their food programs.
“You got a big truck to bring Monday?” McFarland asked. “You’re going to be picking up a lot of stuff.”
“I know, I know,” Clapper replied, her tone changing from playful to serious. “I’m getting my volunteers lined up to do this.”
Clapper said their trucks arrive on different days, so they regularly coordinate exchanges.
“If Randy needs stuff – for example, produce – his truck is coming in Monday,” she said. “He ordered me 50 cases of produce so I can give produce out, so I’ll pick it up from him to be able to give it out at the Bread Basket. When my trucks come in and I get extra produce or extra items, if he sees something he needs, he’s like, ‘Hey I need this,’ then I give it to him. Diane at Swannsylvania calls me. She gets food. I go every Thursday and pick up from her. I, in turn, just gave them stuff back the other day. Baby food and all that they needed so it’s a lot of just scratching each others’ back to fill the need.”
This exchange would play out between directors throughout the day, and ideally – according to Clapper – after the event, leading attendees to a more free and open exchange between the local food pantries.
Along with the Bread Basket, there were five groups in attendance, including members and volunteers from Trinity Baptist Church, Sunset Gap, Bybee United Methodist Church and Swannsylvania Baptist Church.
The Ark at Trinity Baptist Church
Every Monday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., volunteers give out boxes of food at the Trinity Baptist Church through a food ministry known as “The Ark.”
The program, which is nearly three years old, began as a project by the women of Sunset Gap, and is now under the direction of Randy McFarland.
“They did all the legwork and got everything set up, then they didn’t want to do it anymore and they left,” McFarland said. “We didn’t want the thing to collapse, so we called Second Harvest, and they came out and trained a bunch of us. We’ve been going since.”
McFarland says to show up on Monday between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., and be ready to show a picture ID.
“Anybody this side of the state, we’ll take,” he said. “We just can’t do out of state.”
He said although food boxes are restricted to one box per month, they offer emergency boxes.
“It’s got everything except meat—except USDA,” he said. “We do that every once in a while.”
He said near the completion of a large project involving coolers and construction, wind completely destroyed the warehouse, but they are pushing through it.
Sunset Gap
For more than 20 years, workers and volunteers at Sunset Gap have operated a food pantry from Sunset Gap Road in Cosby. Later, they opened a thrift store and began hosting mission camps.
Director Audrey Jones said that although they serve about 500 families each month, in 2020 they had no mission groups at Sunset Gap, and had a difficult time getting food because of COVID.
She said she loves giving back.
“I got the government cheese growing up, and it makes you appreciate what you can do,” she said. “We provide blankets for the homeless, hygiene items, pillows. We have a lot of people that live in their cars.”
She said normally they provide a Thanksgiving meal and Christmas meal, but because of COVID they are not bringing people together because of potential exposure. Moreover, Jones said that COVID affected their ability to provide Thanksgiving turkeys and hams in their holiday boxes this year, but she is praying for a merry Christmas.
“We have mission groups that come from all over the United States that call Sunset Gap home for a week,” she said. “They go out and do home repairs, ramps, porches, that type of thing for seniors, elderly and disabled in Cocke and Sevier County.”
Their thrift store provides clothing and essentials for those in need.
“Everything’s mostly a quarter,” Jones said. “If you can’t afford a quarter, then you can, you know—we serve a lot of families.”
She says they are beginning to coordinate with the other organizations present at the Saturday luncheon.
“We’re really working together, and that’s what this is all about,” she said. “I’m so excited. It’s really making a difference.”
People in need, or those wishing to contribute can stop by 1300 Sunset Gap Road in Cosby.
Bybee United Methodist Church
The Bybee United Methodist Church food ministry has operated in the community for the past 25 years.
On average, the bread ministry will distribute over 1,000 loaves of bread as the meal ministry delivers hot dinners to 100 homes in the area. The food pantry, which operates once per month, serves an additional 60 individuals.
Karen Bible oversees the meal ministry that has seen a decrease in its clientele since the pandemic. She hopes to grow the current number to a pre-pandemic level in the coming months. The self sufficient ministry currently has 30 volunteers who deliver meals in the community.
Bible said a lot of hard work and love goes into each meal the ministry prepares.
“It’s a great ministry, but it’s a hard ministry,” Bible said. “We don’t send sandwiches out to people because that doesn’t sustain them. We cook full meals and send big enough portions so that they can make two meals. For the people we help, it’s important for them to know that someone is thinking about them.”
Groceries are picked up on Sunday or Monday and the preparations will begin on Tuesday of each week. Wednesday the meals are prepared and delivered, and Thursday is a clean up day to get ready for the following week.
Costs to operate have increased due to supply shortages, which means the dollar doesn’t stretch as far. It takes the same amount on money to serve 100 individuals as did 286 before the onset of the pandemic.
Bible said the entire team at Bybee United Methodist loves serving the community. She enjoys seeing the smile that comes across the face of each individual that receives a meal.
“This is the best thing I’ve ever been involved in,” she said.
“We get to go in their homes and talk to them and they love to see us. To me it’s wonderful because you feed them physically, which they need, and you get to socialize with them.
“Once a week they’ll see one of us even if they don’t see anyone else. There is so much love and interaction that you can give them.”
Donations of food items or time is always accepted. To become a donor or to volunteer, contact Bible at 423-237-2357. If you live in the Bybee community and would live to receive a meal, you can contact Bible of the church directly. The number for the church is 423-625-9200.
Swannsylvania Baptist Church
The Swannsylvania Baptist Church’s food pantry distributes boxes on the third Thursday of each month from its home in Dandridge. The distribution starts at 8:30 a.m. and usually ends around noon.
The members of the church provide funding for the food ministry that has been in operation for nearly 18 years.
Diane Adkins serves as director for the food pantry but sees herself as just another volunteer doing the Lord’s work.
“This ministry belongs to God, but it allows me to be a willing vessel,” Adkins said. “Anyone that comes through and says they need food can have it. We don’t care about their monetary means or if they are a member of our church.”
Individuals that are new to the food ministry are asked to fill out an application that notes the number of individuals in their household. Other than that, there are no requirements to receive a food box through the pantry.
“God knows who needs every box, every can and every piece of meat that comes through there before we do,” Adkins said. “If we’ve got it they can have it because God is in charge. God sends them and we do what He tells us to do. God put us here to take care of people.”
Caring for others extends beyond county lines. Adkins estimates that 75% of the pantry’s clientele base is from Cocke County. She said the county listed on the license plate is of little concern when someone is facing a tough situation.
“We don’t care what county you’re from because you came to us in need of something. Hopefully we can give you the love of Jesus to take care of your spiritual needs in addition to the food box.”
An emergency system is in place if there is a dire need for food at any given time. Individuals can contact the church in those instances to receive a food box as quickly as possible.
For more information about the food pantry or to make a donation, contact the Swannsylvania Baptist Church at 865-397-9502. The church is located at 921 Swannsylvania Road in Dandridge.
Perfect Peace owners Lisa Caylor and Bertha Johnston catered the event at Clapper’s request, at no cost to the organizations.
Caylor said she appreciates what the nonprofits are doing for the homeless, widows and people in need.
“It’s just as a thank you for the community, for all that they do for our community,” Caylor said, “like the Bread Basket, and Second Harvest, and the Ark. I go to church at Trinity Baptist and I know that they’re real involved in the Ark.”
Caylor said catering the event is a way of returning the blessings God gave to her, Johnston, and their families.
“If it wasn’t for Him, we’d have nothing anyway so it all belongs to Him,” Caylor said. “That’s the reason why.”
Mountain Fields Homestead, where the gathering was held, is a four-way partnership between two couples. Daniel and Arielle Blankenship are partnered with Tommy Large and Waynella Ivy Large, and they wanted to help the nonprofits upon which communities in the Cocke County area depend for their survival.
The venue is normally rented for gatherings such as weddings, or smaller overnight stays through Airbnb, but was provided for the event at no cost.
“Trish called us and asked about hosting an event up here,” Arielle Blankenship said. “We all just decided we want to do it at no charge because they give all the time, and we wanted to give back to them.”
Special thanks goes out to Mountain Fields Homestead, Perfect Peace, Flowers by Wilma, English Mountain Spring Water, Janice’s Diner and Sharrie Gregg.
Clapper also thanked Rustic Cow, Fox and Hounds, Snowbird Mountain Coffee and Hillbilly Junction and Cafe for providing gift cards that were raffled off during the event. The greatest prize was a quilt that was donated by Sharon and Mark Tarman.
