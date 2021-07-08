Both drivers were cited for a crash that occurred Tuesday morning on Cosby Highway near the entrance to Walmart. The Newport Police report states that Adam Pierce, 39, Newport, was traveling southbound on Cosby Highway in his 2013 Dodge pickup. As Pierce neared the intersection, the report says that his cell phone rang causing him to look down and back up. As he did, he found an unknown vehicle stopped in the travel lane for the yellow light.
Police say Pierce maneuvered around the stopped vehicle going through the stop area as the light turned red. Terry Templin, the driver of a silver van, had the green light at that time and proceeded through the intersection as Pierce came around the unknown vehicle.
Pierce struck Templin’s vehicle in the driver’s side causing it to spin completely around. His truck ended up on its top in the roadway. The report states that Templin was transported to Newport Medical for treatment.
Pierce was cited for disregarding a red light, and Templin was charged with Financial Responsibility and Driving while License Revoked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.