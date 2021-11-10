Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Wednesday he plans to sign a wide-reaching bill strictly limiting what governments and companies can require to address the COVID-19 pandemic, despite opposition from prominent business interests.
Lee told reporters “there are some issues we need to work through” with the legislation, but his signature will enact the changes as lawmakers passed them, putting them in effect immediately.
Major restrictions would largely bar governments and businesses from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations, and only let public entities — including schools — require masks due to COVID-19 in rare, dire public health scenarios.
