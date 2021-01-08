NEWPORT—A Newport couple is facing a number of charges following an investigation on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Newport Police officials identified the couple as Amanda Fain, 40, West Carpenter Road, and Garrett Gibson, 33, Bogard Road.
Officers were dispatched to Dollar General, located on West Broadway Street, concerning a couple that were passed out inside a vehicle.
Patrolman Paul Weber observed Gibson, who was asleep in the driver’s seat with the keys in his possession. After several attempts were made to wake Gibson up, officers discovered he was in possession of a bag that contained .71 grams of methamphetamine.
Officers then made contact with Fain, who was also intoxicated, who said Gibson previously overdosed and she administered Narcan to him.
According to the report, Gibson had slurred speech and a slow reaction time.
Officers administered a field sobriety test to Gibson and he performed poorly on all tests given.
Both Gibson and Fain were placed under arrest without further incident.
Gibson was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence and violation of implied consent. Fain was charged with public intoxication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.